Featured News
Latest Boxing News
Whyte’s WBC Title Shot Hindered by Povetkin’s Hammer Blow
Dillian Whyte longed for a WBC Heavyweight Championship title shot, but the 40-year-old former WBA Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated him via knockout. On Saturday...
Latest NBA News
Rockets’ House Abandoning NBA Bubble Following ‘Entanglement’ Investigation
Houston Rockets forward Danuel House will leave the NBA's "bubble" at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, and skip the entire 2020 Playoffs...
Frank Vogel: Lakers’ Defense is Powerful as a Superstar
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel stated that the team's third superstar is its "elite" defense. The team restrained the Houston Rockets to 43.1 percent...
NBA Playoffs Broadcasts for 2020
The 2020 NBA Playoffs is now down to an "Elite Eight" and it has been more than one month after the season restart brought 22...
Latest NFL News
How to Live Stream NFL Games Without Cable for Free in 2020
Rejoice, football fans! There are several ways to stream live NFL games for free even without cable.
The National Football League (NFL) offers free live streaming of its games on mobile devices via the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps. Additionally, all the leading live TV streaming services in the U.S. now carry all the networks that broadcast NFL games.
Although majority of these live TV streaming services have monthly recurring charges, they all provide free trials as an option. So, you can opt to simply cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period to keep the experience free.
Monday night NFL games are broadcasted on ESPN nationwide.
Thursday night NFL games are broadcasted nationwide on Fox and NFL Network for most of the season, but between the second and fourth weeks, only NFL Network broadcasts the games.
On Sundays, Fox Sports Go offers access to the NFL games apparently on Fox in your market, while CBS All Access grants access to the games on CBS in your market.
NFL Sunday Ticket has also made it possible for fans to stream live NFL games, including those that are beyond your TV market.
Latest NHL News
Lightning’s Killorn Suspended for Boarding Islanders’ Nelson
The National Hockey League (NHL) decided to suspend Alex Killorn for one game on Thursday (10/09/2020). Allen Killorn, who is Lightning’s forward was suspended for boarding Brock Nelson from New York Islander during the finals of Game 2 Eastern Conference.
Killorn will skip the third game of the series to be held in Edmonton on Friday.
According to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Killorn’s suspension came after he aggressively hit a defenseless player from behind. While making the announcement of the suspension, the department went on to say that the hit player was no longer in control of the puck.
Referee Kelly Sutherland assessed a major and game misconduct to the team’s forward. Tampa Bay decimated the subsequent five-minute power play and went on to win the game 2-1. Lightning surpasses the best-of-seven series two games to none.
However, Killorn may not be the only forward from Tampa Bay Lightning to skip Game 3. Brayden Point, the team’s center, dropped out of Game 2 in the second period with a noticeable injury. Lightning coach Jon Cooper spoke to reporters that he would have more details on Point’s status Friday morning.