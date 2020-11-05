Rejoice, football fans! There are several ways to stream live NFL games for free even without cable.

The National Football League (NFL) offers free live streaming of its games on mobile devices via the NFL and Yahoo! Sports apps. Additionally, all the leading live TV streaming services in the U.S. now carry all the networks that broadcast NFL games.

Although majority of these live TV streaming services have monthly recurring charges, they all provide free trials as an option. So, you can opt to simply cancel the subscription before the end of the trial period to keep the experience free.

Monday night NFL games are broadcasted on ESPN nationwide.

Thursday night NFL games are broadcasted nationwide on Fox and NFL Network for most of the season, but between the second and fourth weeks, only NFL Network broadcasts the games.

On Sundays, Fox Sports Go offers access to the NFL games apparently on Fox in your market, while CBS All Access grants access to the games on CBS in your market.

NFL Sunday Ticket has also made it possible for fans to stream live NFL games, including those that are beyond your TV market.